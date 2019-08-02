Union County does well

There was a change in 2013 how the state provided aid to new economic development projects. The legislature felt many projects were coming to South Dakota, regardless of incentive. The new procedure has companies apply to the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED).

On Monday, July 22, GOED representatives gave a report to the Joint Appropriations Committee.

Union County projects provided to the legislative committee in an open meeting were:

• Consumer Supply Distributing, LLC – approved for a reinvestment payment of $240,852 on May 13, 2014. Estimated number of full-time jobs created by the project: 16. Estimated property taxes unknown at this time.

