150 Years: The town’s grocery store battle

The earliest archives of the Union County Courier at the Elk Point-Jefferson Community Library begin in November of 1877, although the paper began in 1870. The Elk Point Leader debuted in 1890. The Leader bought out the Courier in 1913 and became the Leader-Courier. In 1947, the Leader-Courier purchased the Union County Herald.

The year 1961 highlighted a grocery store battle of sorts, as the four stores in Elk Point ran larger and larger ads, trying to beat the competition. National Food Stores, Mark’s Super Saver, Sanitary Market and Ringsrud’s Market ran ads ranging from a quarter page to over a half page full of specials. They offered coupons, King Korn stamps, even free mixing bowls to their shoppers.

Jefferson was looking at building its first public sewer system and scheduled a vote on $65,000 in bonds to finance the project. A series of stories supporting the upgrades ran in the Jan. 26 and Feb. 2, 1961 papers. According to one story,

“Most people heard to express their opinion have been highly in favor of the improvements.”

