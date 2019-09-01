150 Years: Teaching those youngsters how to drive

The earliest archives of the Union County Courier at the Elk Point-Jefferson Community Library begin in November of 1877, although the paper began in 1870. The Elk Point Leader debuted in 1890. The Leader bought out the Courier in 1913 and became the Leader-Courier. In 1947, the Leader-Courier purchased the Union County Herald.

The Jan. 24, 1952 The Pointer announced the newest class at Elk Point High School – Driver’s Education. Bray Motors of Elk Point furnished the vehicle, a 1952 Ford Fordor, with insurance coverage provided by the Bank of Union County. The car was equipped with dual controls. Each student enrolling in the course would have about 15 driving sessions, with Mr. Cole as the instructor.

The Elk Point Fire Department saved the life of one-week-old Janet Limoges, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Loren Limoges, according to the Feb. 28, 1952 paper. She became ill from too much nitrogen in the well water at the family farm two miles east of town. Firemen brought the department’s resuscitator to the farm and stabilized her breathing before she was taken to a Sioux City hospital. Janet had been much improved by presstime.

