Dunes discusses budget, flood repairs

The biggest discussion items at the Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District (CID) Board of Supervisors’ meeting Monday, Aug. 19 were flood repairs and the budget.

Sandbags are still in place along Spanish Bay and Pebble Beach area and will be taken down sometime this year, but not until Gavins Point river releases are below 70,000 cubic feet per second. Repairs that need to be done in this area can’t be started until the river levels also drop.

“Those sandbags were needed twice this year – for the event in March and, again, on Memorial Day,” CID District Manager Jeff Dooley said. “So we haven’t taken them down yet and our plan is to leave them there until at least the releases from Gavins Point go below 70,000. In the meantime, we’re trying to come up with some permanent solution that moves that protection out to the riverbank. So the board approved to go out for bids to do that and we hope to get that out for bid here in the next couple weeks with a bid opening at our next meeting.”

See full story in this week’s Dakota Dunes / North Sioux City Times.