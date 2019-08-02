Dunes approves second reading of sewer increase ordinance

With Sioux City looking to increase their sewer rates, the CID is following suit. They held the first reading of Ordinance 2019-01 to adopt new sewer rates July 15 at their regular meeting. In the ordinance, the base rate for residential will go from $14 to $14.50, commercial from $28 to $29 and commodities from $3 per 1,000 to $3.50. The changes will become effective with the August billing. (See page 7 for complete rates.)