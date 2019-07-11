Finished business

A matter that had been on the Jefferson City Council’s unfinished business agenda for over a year is finally completed, after their regular monthly meeting July 1.

Todd Kosinski, who owns a trailer at 118 1/2 Main Street, has completed improvements needed to meet city code, as requested in a letter from the city council dated Aug. 18, 2018. A second trailer at 102 N. 2nd Street is used strictly for storage; Kosinski said if he ever decides to rent it out, repairs listed in a letter dated May 10, 2019 would first be made.

The property owner at 215 Main Street, Jimmy McKenzie, had approached City Finance Officer Michaeleen Roark about moving a light pole. She contacted MidAmerican Energy, who told her the cost would have to be paid by the city. The council declined to make that payment.

