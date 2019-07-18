Budget, staffing lead EPJ board discussion

Board member Chuck Donnelly presented the General Fund numbers, comparing them to 2018-19. He said the district actually took in a bit more in revenue than anticipated. He attributed that to an increase in the district’s earning on investments and having two more students than expected. At the same time, expenditures were under budget by over $60,000, mostly from health insurance savings. The bottom line is a surplus of $132,000 dollars, giving the General Fund a balance of just over $1 million. That does include a transfer from Capital Outlay to the General Fund of $250,000.