Adams Homestead Celebration Aug. 10

On Aug. 14, 1997, Adams Homestead & Nature Preserve officially opened as a state park. They mark this very special occasion by having an annual festival on or around that date. This year Saturday, Aug. 10 has been selected as the festival date.
Many exciting activities are scheduled throughout the day. They include threshing machine demo, corn shelling, candlemaking, tin punching, homestead tours, rope making, musicians, watermelon seed spitting contest, buffalo chip throwing contest, Dutch oven cooking demo, kids games and a homemade pie contest.
