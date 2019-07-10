Library receives $1,000

The family of the late Stephanie Miller-Davis has awarded $1,000 grants to 35 community libraries from across South Dakota, through their fund at the South Dakota Community Foundation. The North Sioux City Community Library in North Sioux City was among the recipients.

The Stephanie Miller-Davis Library Grant Program was established to remember Stephanie, while continuing her investment in children. Her family has partnered with the South Dakota Community Foundation by establishing a fund to support early childhood literacy in South Dakota with a focus on rural communities

“Literacy and education are the key to success,” said John Davis, Stephanie’s husband. “It is so vital to invest in our children.”

