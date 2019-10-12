Bank improvements, budget approved

Posted: Thursday, October 10, 2019 10:39 am

Bank improvements, budget approved By Beth Fennel

Residents of Dakota Dunes might see construction along the riverbank in the Pebble Beach/Spanish Bay area as the Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District (CID) Board of Supervisors approved hiring Lieber Construction to conduct riverbank improvements at its meeting Sept. 16.

Lieber came in as the lowest bidder with the project costing $74,547. The project will consist of moving the current temporary protective measures (sandbags) along Pebble Beach and Spanish Bay and move that protection out to the riverbank.

See full story in this week’s Dakota Dunes / North Sioux City Times.

