Bank improvements, budget approved

Dakota Dunes has water pumps located throughout the lower-lying areas of the Dunes. There are currently 12 (10 pumps and two sewer bypasses) in operation, most of them rented. By the end of the year, Dooley said the Dunes will probably own more than one just from the rent paid. Some of the rent will also be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of flood expenses.