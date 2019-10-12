Photo by Bruce Odson
Dakota Dunes has water pumps
Dakota Dunes has water pumps located throughout the lower-lying areas of the Dunes. There are currently 12 (10 pumps and two sewer bypasses) in operation, most of them rented. By the end of the year, Dooley said the Dunes will probably own more than one just from the rent paid. Some of the rent will also be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of flood expenses.
Photo by Bruce Odson
Pebble Beach and Spanish Bay in Dakota Dunes
With this latest flood event, the water level has remained higher than the Army Corps of Engineers projections. This view is from the intersection of Pebble Beach and Spanish Bay in Dakota Dunes. As of presstime, water levels were slowly receding, but residents along the water were still told to be prepared, just in case any of the levees gave way after enduring three separate flood events since March 2019.
Bank improvements, budget approved
By Beth Fennel
Leadercourier-times.com
Residents of Dakota Dunes might see construction along the riverbank in the Pebble Beach/Spanish Bay area as the Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District (CID) Board of Supervisors approved hiring Lieber Construction to conduct riverbank improvements at its meeting Sept. 16.
Lieber came in as the lowest bidder with the project costing $74,547. The project will consist of moving the current temporary protective measures (sandbags) along Pebble Beach and Spanish Bay and move that protection out to the riverbank.
