Turtle photo wins national award

Dakota Dunes/North Sioux City Times reporter and photographer Beth Fennel won first place in the Third Quarter Publishers’ Auxiliary Photo Contest. She entered a photo of 16 turtles sitting on a log just off of the McCook Lake boat ramp as a feature photo, placing first.

The photo originally appeared in the May 30 issue of the Times. It reappeared on page 6 of the Publishers’ Auxiliary July newspaper. The article said, “Much smaller, gentler animals captured attention in the winning feature photo – by Beth Fennel of the Dakota Dunes/North Sioux City (South Dakota) Times – of turtles drying off on a sunny afternoon.”

Publishers’ Auxiliary is published monthly by the National Newspaper Association. This contest had 18 “strong” nature photos for judges to chose from.

Fennel will receive a personalized coffee mug and a poster-sized reprint of the photo for placing first in the feature category.