Pushing for 60 years at Pella

Starting a job at 19 isn’t unusual. What’s unusual is being employed at the same job for 50 years.

In the last 50 years, Cheryl Hathaway of Jefferson never once thought about switching jobs. In fact, she’s ready to shoot for 60 years of employment with Pella Windows and Doors.

Hathaway has been through various advances in technology, two building changes and new owners, but that didn’t deter her.

When she first started, Pella was located on Dace Avenue in Sioux City and in 1977 they moved to the location on Highway 75. In June 2018, the company moved to its current location inside the old Gateway building in North Sioux City. She began her duties by answering the phones and later added other secretarial duties such as getting the mail, payroll, helping customers, learning inventory, ordering products and typing order forms and invoices.

Hathaway used to type invoices and order forms on a manual typewriter.

See full story in this week’s Dakota Dunes / North Sioux City Times.