Lions Park – detention pond or development?

Much of the discussion at the Elk Point City Council meeting Monday, July 1 centered on Lions Park.

The 15-acre tract of land at the center of Country Club Estates is owned by the local Lions Club. They had plans to develop it as a park, but the group is no longer active and the work was never started.

Kevin Merkley, who lives in Country Club Estates, addressed the council with his concerns about the drainage value of the property. He had heard the city had plans to develop the land and worried it would lead to water problems in the city. Merkley asked the city for assurance that the land would remain a detention pond. He also asked the city to maintain the property.

According to City Administrator Derek Tuttle, the council had not taken any action concerning the land. City Engineer Kim McLaury said FEMA requires that the city have a minimum 10-acre detention pond in the area. Council members said they have not made any plans that involve the land.

