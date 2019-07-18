Open in time for summer travel

With the opening of the new Homestead at the state rest stop at I-29 and Highway 50 (Vermillion Exit 26), we resumed our annual conversations with visitors. The rest stop was closed last year as the Homestead was being rebuilt.

The first lady I visited with was coming from Montevideo, MN and going home to Topeka, KS where she works at a large senior housing facility. She had been home for a few days to check on her elderly parents who still live in their own home.

The next person was driving in a Penske truck. He and his wife were moving from Virginia to the state of Washington. Both are nurses. They had been traveling nurses and spent some time in Washington. They enjoyed it, especially the cooler weather.

