Jefferson Days are back

It’s that time of year again – 4th of July, fireworks, baseball and softball tournaments and Jefferson’s Days of ’59. A lot of changes are happening this year, so sit back for a fun-packed weekend.

The annual Texas Hold ’Em Tournament sponsored by the Jefferson Fire Department will kick off events Wednesday, July 10 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 11 will be a fun evening for adults and children as the 21 and over people play kickball and the kids enjoy a family movie at dusk.

Another great family night is Friday’s Community Social in the Park. This year, Days of ’59 committee members will be preparing a hog roast feast, along with hot dogs, chips, a dessert and a drink. While the adults enjoy some conversations with old and new friends, the children can play on the kids bounce houses and get their face painted. At dusk, a fireworks show will light the night sky.

Saturday festivities are jam-packed from 8 a.m. to midnight, from breakfast, bicycle and poker runs to kids events in the park. There is something for everyone to enjoy. This year, a parade will take up Main Street at noon with the Abu Bekr Shriners present. Join in the parade or watch from the sidewalk. The night will round off with a street dance on Main Street from 9 p.m. until midnight.

Sunday, the festivities wind down with the long-awaited Firemen’s Chicken Dinner at the Jefferson Community Center beginning at 11:30 a.m. At noon, Main Street will be lined with cars as the first annual Greg Gagner Memorial Car Show commences. Trophies will be presented later that day.

Look in next week’s paper for a full schedule of events.