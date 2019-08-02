Personnel issues dominate meeting

Between Union County Treasurer Myron Hertel requesting equal pay for his department and an executive session lasting 1.5 hours, personnel issues dominated the Union County Board of County Commission meeting July 30.

Hertel approached the commissioners about another department’s employees making more than employees in his office who have been employed with the county for a longer period of time.

“In the last month or so, I’ve had two employees bring it to my attention that individuals that have been working here less time – one or two years less, depending on the case – which were making more money than they were,” Hertel explained. “They were questioning that.”

Hertel said that after speaking to Union County Auditor Jackie Sieverding, the other individuals were making more due to the other department head giving them more for prior experience.

“I guess that’s something I never really pushed when I hired my last couple of employees,” Hertel said. “It’s creating an issue with them now and they’re not happy. I guess I’m here at this point, requesting, that they be given adjustments for prior experience.”

“In the past, for quite awhile, we’ve said we were leaving it up to the department heads,” commission chairman Milton Ustad said. “If you hire a new employee, you can hire them at midpoint, which is up to you, if they have so much experience... we’ve given the department heads the latitude – you might say – to do that.”

“Well like I said, I’m taking the blame for not pushing it,” Hertel said. “For not asking for it, for not understanding that fully. But to have two employees that have been here longer or three employees that have been here longer now, actually, make less wages than other employees that have been here a shorter time just because I failed to recognize that I should have pushed that, I guess.”

Hertel raised his salary request by the difference the employees were making.

“So you’re comparing the three employees to employees in other departments, right?” commissioner Rich Headid asked.

“Yes,” Hertel said. “They’re all classified as deputies. If there’s a different classification, then that’s something I’m not aware of either. For the last however many years we’ve had Chief Deputies, deputies and clerks.”

“When I look at things and the pay, I look at each and every job is different,” Headid said. “Even every classification is different – and if you can change my mind, then great – but the Sheriff’s Department is completely different from your department.”

