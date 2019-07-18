Flood recovery costs, sewer rate increases

With almost $500,000 spent throughout the two flooding events this year (in March and June), the Dakota Dunes Community Improvement (CID) District Board of Supervisors is hoping to receive $274,535 in FEMA [Federal Emergency Management Agency] reimbursement. Since the first event in March was the only one declared a disaster, it’s the only one that currently qualifies for reimbursement. The expenses from the first event totaled $274,868. There hasn’t been a declaration of disaster for the second event.

The board discussed river levels and groundwater at their meeting July 15.

“They [Corps of Engineers] are calling for about a 24-foot river here near the end of the week and early next week,” CID District Manager Jeff Dooley said. “That’s an elevation level of about 1084-1085. The groundwater is trending. It kind of stabilized a little bit, but I see a couple have gone up a little bit. We won’t see any relief in that until we get down to 23, 22, that kind of thing.”

Dooley reported that the Corps is releasing 70,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) from Gavin’s Point Dam and they plan on running that through July into mid-August.

“The best that we can hope for, at those releases, is a 23-foot river,” Dooley said. “The groundwater will continue to be an issue as it was last year.”

