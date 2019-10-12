Woman loses dog attack lawsuit

A lawsuit brought against two individuals and a dog rescue was denied in Lincoln County circuit court and appealed to the South Dakota Supreme Court. Five judges reviewed the case and three of them agreed that Lincoln County judge Douglas E. Hoffman had correctly dismissed the lawsuits. The other two judges disagreed, saying the case should have been heard before a jury.

The lawsuits developed after a woman, Darlette Mae Ridley, was walking at Newton Hills State Park in Lincoln County Aug. 9, 2015 and was attacked by a pit bull, Meadow. According to court documents, Ridley saw “as Meadow lunged, her dog collar unexpectedly broke, and she began to run free toward Ridley. Meadow knocked Ridley down onto the gravel road and allegedly bit her.”

Ridley sustained cuts to her elbow, left ring and pinky fingers, a fractured finger, stitches and experienced pain in her lower back. Ridley sued Meadow’s temporary foster providers Susan Tribble-Zacher and Harry Podhradsky, and Sioux Empire Pit Bull Rescue (SEPR), Inc. which owned Meadow.

See full story in this week’s Dakota Dunes / North Sioux City Times.