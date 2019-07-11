Sanford – Unity: A commentary

On June 28, Sanford Health of Sioux Falls and UnityPoint Health of Des Moines signed a letter of intent to merge. St. Luke’s in Sioux City is one part of UnityPoint Health Care. The headquarters of the merged entity will be in Sioux Falls.

Sanford Health’s roots go back to its early history as a Lutheran Hospital in the heavily Norwegian Lutheran community of Sioux Falls.

Its name was changed to Sioux Valley and grew locally under the leadership of longtime administrator Lyle Schroeder. The hospital had the first air fleet. It was well known for its neonatal intensive care nursery. While McKennan Hospital, a Catholic hospital, was east of Minnesota Avenue (dividing line of Sioux Falls), Sioux Valley was west. Informally, they became the east and west Sioux Falls hospitals.

