Groethe honored with Hall of Fame

Lifelong Elk Point resident Dona Mae Groethe attended induction ceremonies for her cousin, William M. Groethe, into the South Dakota Hall of Fame Sept. 13-15 in Chamberlain and Oacoma, SD.
William Groethe was bestowed the Hall of Fame honor for his “preeminent historical photography” of scenes and people of South Dakota. These include photographs which captured the sculpting of Mount Rushmore from start to finish alongside the renowned Gutzon Borglum. On Sept. 2, 1948, Groethe preserved for posterity both individual and group photographic portraits of Native American chiefs and survivors of the Battle of the Little Bighorn.
