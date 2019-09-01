Range raises, last minute budget requests

Range wages were increased by 25 cents and some departments requested last minute budget changes at the Union County Board of County Commission meeting Tuesday, Aug. 27. The range increase will become effective Jan. 1, 2020 at the beginning of the new budget cycle.

Union County Sheriff Dan Limoges and 911 Director Sara Beatty attended the meeting to once again fight for a pay raise for one employee. The employee – who wasn’t named – has been employed with the Sheriff’s Department for 11 years and is currently making $17.18. Beatty said that when the bottom moved up, this employee was left out of the increase because she was higher than the other employees. However, now, she’s barely a dollar above.

“I brought the pay scale for Lincoln County dispatchers,” Beatty said. “And as you’ll see they’re hiring nine cents above what we are. So as for getting the bottom up, I think we’ve done that... That being said I know, in June, we had discussed, trying to get a bigger wage for the one employee that we have that’s been here for 11 years.

“We have an employee that started in October, 2017 that’s making $2.40 more an hour now and by next year, based on your wages, there will only be an 81-cent difference between somebody that’s been here two and a quarter years and somebody that’s been here 11 and a half,” Beatty explained. “My request is that we can get a higher raise.”

