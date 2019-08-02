Chamber to host Friends Feast

The Elk Point Chamber held its monthly meeting Thursday, July 25 at Los Amigos Mexican Restaurant.

Treasurer Lea Reynolds presented the final numbers for Summer Jam. With just one bill still outstanding, the event raised $3,455. The chamber breakfast that Saturday morning raised just over $200.

Vice president Beth Fennel reminded members that chamber was serving Friends Feast Monday, Aug. 12. She said 25 people are needed to prepare and serve the meal. The menu will be spaghetti, corn, breadsticks and a dessert. Volunteers can call Fennel at the Leader-Courier office, 356-2632.

Kirstin Carlson suggested the chamber look at some type of gala event to recognize local businesses.

“The heart of Elk Point is serving the community, “ she said. “We should celebrate that.”

Members discussed some type of formal event, perhaps around Valentine’s Day.

Brian Wells suggested making it more of a business expo. He thought a Beer Tasting in conjunction with the expo might up the attendance.

The chamber will discuss both events at its next meeting, Thursday Aug. 29.