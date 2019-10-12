Agency assistance activates apprehension

A tip was called into the North Sioux City Police Department around 6:30 p.m. of an individual – identified as Raleigh Davis – seen inside a business with known outstanding warrants. Sergeant Samantha Larkin approached the individual and went to handcuff him. Davis broke out of her grasp, ran out of the business, across River Drive and toward the cornfield located off Streeter Drive. Larkin pursued on foot, calling for assistance around 6:50 p.m. She was searching the area in her patrol vehicle when other officers arrived.