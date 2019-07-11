Submitted photo
Carlie Weinandt
Carlie Weinandt proudly displays the ball she used for her first-ever hole-in-one at The Pointe Golf & Event Center June 8.
Carlie Weinandt found a towel from Hoffman Oil, her grandfather's business, and thinks it might have played a part in her hole-in-one.
Posted: Wednesday, July 10, 2019 2:34 pm
Three generations of Hoffman women rock the course
By Susan Odson
Leadercourier-times.com
Carlie Weinandt might have been channeling her inner Hoffman as she prepared for the Member/Guest Golf Tournament June 8 at The Pointe Golf & Event Center.
Her grandfather, Ron Hoffman, had died just a few weeks earlier and Weinandt found an old golf towel from his business, Hoffman Oil, formerly in Elk Point. She tucked it into her bag that day, and boy, did it bring her good luck.
