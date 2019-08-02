Blood drive a success

The LifeServe Blood Center blood drive sponsored by Elk Point Community July 23 had a great turn-out. Twenty donors registered and 23 life-saving units of blood were donated. Those units can help save up to 69 lives.

There was a milestone donor – Janet Riggs of Elk Point, three gallons.

Thanks to Rosemary Suing and St. Joseph Catholic Church for sponsoring and hosting the blood drive.

The next blood drive in Elk Point is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 from 2pm-5:25pm at St. Joseph. To schedule an appointment, call LifeServe Blood Center at 800-287-4903 or go to www.lifeservebloodcenter.org.