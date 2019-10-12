CRWS holds annual meeting

The Clay Rural Water System (CRWS) held their 40th annual meeting/open house Thursday, Sept. 19 at the Wakonda Water Treatment Plant.

The member-owned non-profit corporation was incorporated in 1975. The system serves 1,607 residences, 492 farms, 116 seasonal, 49 commercial and two bulk customers.

Residents used 147,188,000 gallons; farm 72,483,000; bulk 24,361,000; commercial 8,881,000; and seasonal 3,394,000.

Water is distributed from two treatment plants – Wakonda and Wynstone. There are six storage reservoirs with a capacity of 1,040,000 gallons and five booster stations. The system has 1,200 miles of pipeline.

