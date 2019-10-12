Glover appointed to Board of Directors

Posted: Thursday, October 10, 2019

The Clay-Union Electric Board appointed Gary Glover as the new Director for District 1 at their regular August meeting. He fills the position, vacated by Terry Munter, until 2021.

Glover has prior board experience from his time on the Elk Point-Jefferson School Board. He graduated from the University of South Dakota with a bachelor of science in business administration, is a certified crop advisor and has agriculture experience.

Glover has been married to his wife, Dawn, for 40 years. They live near Burbank and have three children and eight grandchildren.

