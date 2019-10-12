Martinez crowned Homecoming King

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, October 10, 2019 10:43 am

Martinez crowned Homecoming King

Brady Martinez was crowned Homecoming King at Vermillion’s coronation Monday, Sept. 16. Martinez is the son of Jennifer Martinez, a Special Education paraprofessional at Dakota Valley.
  • Print

Posted in on Thursday, October 10, 2019 10:43 am.

© Copyright 2019, leadercourier-times.com, Elk Point, SD. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.