Martinez crowned Homecoming King

Brady Martinez was crowned Homecoming King at Vermillion’s coronation Monday, Sept. 16. Martinez is the son of Jennifer Martinez, a Special Education paraprofessional at Dakota Valley.
Posted: Thursday, October 10, 2019 10:43 am
