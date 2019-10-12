Blood drive a success

The LifeServe Blood Center blood drive at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elk Point Sept. 24 had a great turn-out. Twelve donors registered and 12 life-saving units of blood were donated. Thank you to everyone who came out to help boost the local blood supply. The units donated at the blood drive can help save up to 36 lives.
There were several milestone donors – Kevin Hueser, three gallons; Glenn Groethe, eight gallons; and Dorothy Schmidt, 11 gallons.
