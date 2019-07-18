Johnson staff to hold mobile office hours

U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson announced that Reid Rasmussen of his Sioux Falls office will hold Mobile Office Hours on Tuesday, July 23, in Elk Point.

Residents are encouraged to attend mobile office hours if they need assistance with a federal agency or have comments they would like passed along to Johnson.

When: Tuesday, July 23, 2019; 1-1:30 p.m.

Where: Los Amigos, 105 W. Main Street, Elk Point

If residents plan on attending, contact Reid Rasmussen at reid.rasmussen@mail.house.gov or 605-275-2868. For immediate assistance, call 202-225-2801 or visit Johnson’s website at dustyjohnson.house.gov.