The Union County Historical Society will meet at the museum Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. Discussion will include plans for possible fall and winter events along with monthly business. Refreshments will be served.
Posted: Thursday, October 10, 2019 2:10 pm
The Union County Historical Society will meet at the museum Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. Discussion will include plans for possible fall and winter events along with monthly business. Refreshments will be served.
Posted in Community on Thursday, October 10, 2019 2:10 pm.
© Copyright 2019, leadercourier-times.com, Elk Point, SD. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.