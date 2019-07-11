Pancake breakfast, ice cream social

Attend the fair and enjoy ice cream served by the Union County Fairboard and Extension Staff at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2. The ice cream will be served during the Dairy Show. After the social, plan to attend Mr. Twister Balloon Art & Entertainment. Mr. Twister will be held at 1 p.m. in the Hoop Building and is sponsored by the Alcester Lions Club.
The Union County Teen Leaders will host a Pancake Breakfast Saturday, Aug. 3 at 8:30 a.m. at the Union County Fairgrounds in Alcester, prepared by Union County 4-H Teen Leaders.
Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy pancakes and sausage.