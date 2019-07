Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church will be hosting its 19th Annual Greek Festival. People are invited to come enjoy Greek food, traditional dancing, music, taverna, bake sale and so much more.

New this year, join us for “OPA Hour” Friday, July 26 from 5-6 p.m. Enjoy beer and appetizer specials. There will still be a Blessing of the Bikes Sunday, July 28 at 11 a.m. All bikes and bikers are welcome.