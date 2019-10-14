Letter of interest drafted for land acquisition

Union County Fair Manager Janet Lingle received a letter from the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) stating they’re looking to sell the state-owned railroad lines. She presented the letter to the Union County Board of County Commissioners Tuesday, Sept. 24. Since the county leases property (Alcester Fairgrounds) from the state along the railroad, they’re giving them first option at purchasing the land. A response needed to be sent to the SDDOT by Sept. 27. The commissioners said a letter of interest for the property should be drafted and sent out.

Another question Lingle had for the commissioners was about Farmers Coop Society and its sign. FCS contacted Lingle and asked if they could put up their sign either next to or on the county’s fairgrounds sign. After discussion, it was determined the county doesn’t want FCS to tie into their sign and would like FCS to contact the SDDOT to figure out the best placement – as to not block the fair sign.

Department Heads

Lingle gave the commissioners a rundown on all the Union County 4-H exhibits and animals that went to the State Fair. (See Sept. 19, 2019 Leader-Courier for full results). They will round off the 4-H season with their annual Recognition Event to be held in the Union County Courthouse basement, Oct. 20 at 1:30 p.m.

