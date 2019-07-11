DVBC coffee set

The Dakota Valley Business Council will meet for its monthly coffee meeting Thursday, July 18 at 9:30 a.m. The event will take place at Sterling Computers, located at 303 Centennial Drive in North Sioux City.
Posted: Wednesday, July 10, 2019 2:47 pm
Posted in Community on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 2:47 pm.
