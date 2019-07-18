Summer Programs at Adams Homestead

Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve is located off Interstate 29 Exit 4, one mile west and ½ mile south. Follow the brown nature area signs from the interstate. To pre-register for any of the following programs, call 605-232-0873.

Little Naturalist Program

• Friday, July 19 and Aug. 16, 10am •

These programs are for toddlers ages two- to four-years old and their parent or guardian. Toddlers will learn about the outdoors through games, crafts, activities and stories. Each class starts at 10 a.m. It’s free fun for the little ones.

Night Hike and Star Gazing

• Friday, July 19, 8:30pm •

Adams is hosting a night hike and star gazing activity. The night hike starts at 8:30 p.m. Be sure to bring your flashlights and blankets.

Picnic in the Park

• Saturday, July 20, 11am •

Everyone is invited to Adams’ first picnic in the park. Bring the family, a picnic lunch and enjoy some fun outdoor activities such as, homemade ice cream, lawn games, archery and casting fun. Pre-registration is not required.