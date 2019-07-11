Last Out – Elegy of a Green Beret

War comes with many costs. Some are more obvious than others. The physical wounds and loss of life are tragic, but are visible, and burdens that are readily shared. Unfortunately, there are hundreds of thousands of military veterans and family members for whom the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan are still being waged, at home. Their stories are seldom told and rarely understood.
Written by former Green Beret, LTC Scott Mann and based on real events, Last Out is a story that has never been told in a voice that has never been heard. Performed by a professional cast of military veterans, this play is a white-knuckle ride that tells the real story of Special Forces soldiers and the families that fight alongside them.
See full story in this week’s Dakota Dunes / North Sioux City Times and Leader-Courier.