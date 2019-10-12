Flooding, updated plans discussed

With three separate flood events this year, Sept. 26 was the first meeting for the Local Emergency Planning Commission (LEPC). Various topics were discussed at the meeting, with the most prevelant being the last flood event and the Union County Pre-Disaster Mitigation Plan.

Members of the LEPC were asked to review the plan and come back with changes or amendments for the next meeting. Two annexes have been updated already along with two civil disturbance ordinances. The plan outlines the steps to be taken by the county or cities in the event a disaster happens. (More information on the plan will become available in upcoming weeks.)

Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District District Manager Jeff Dooley gave an update of the latest flood event. According to Dooley, the event escalated quickly to the point that the CID asked residents to relocate. He stated he would have liked to see more people heed their relocation suggestion, but had taken precautionary measures and gathered resources in case something was to happen and people needed to be rescued.

