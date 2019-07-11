Union County 4-H Horse Show held outside of Elk Point

Posted: Wednesday, July 10, 2019 2:31 pm

Union County 4-H Horse Show held outside of Elk Point

The Union County 4-H Horse Show was held at the Chuck and Cory Donnelly arena west of Elk Point Wednesday, June 26. Fifteen Union County 4-H members participated in the show.

Participants were:

Jefferson – Adison Bernard (Beginner), Linley Schmitz (Junior), Luke Schmitz (Beginner), Rachel Bryan (Junior), Matthew Bryan (Beginner), Aayla Wheatley (Junior) and Gracey Marx (Beginner)

Elk Point – Keeley Steinbrecher (Beginner), Jordan Swanson (Junior), Grayson Jacobs (Junior), Kade Frank (Beginner) and Sofia Hanson (Beginner)

Hudson – Levi Gillespie (Junior) and Madeline Gillespie (Beginner)

Dakota Dunes – Ashley Phillips (Junior)

See full story in this week’s Dakota Dunes / North Sioux City Times and Leader-Courier.

