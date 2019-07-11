Submitted photo
Sofia Hanson
Sofia Hanson of Elk Point was the Beginning Reserve Champion Horse Showman at the Union County 4-H Horse Show June 26.
Luke Schmitz
Luke Schmitz of Jefferson was the Junior Reserve Champion Horse Showman at the Union County 4-H Horse Show June 26.
Gracey Marx
Gracey Marx of Jefferson was the Beginning Grand Champion Horse Showman at the Union County 4-H Horse Show June 26.
Ashley Phillips
Ashley Phillips of Dakota Dunes was the Junior Grand Champion Horse Showman at the Union County 4-H Horse Show June 26.
Union County 4-H Horse Show held outside of Elk Point
The Union County 4-H Horse Show was held at the Chuck and Cory Donnelly arena west of Elk Point Wednesday, June 26. Fifteen Union County 4-H members participated in the show.
Participants were:
Jefferson – Adison Bernard (Beginner), Linley Schmitz (Junior), Luke Schmitz (Beginner), Rachel Bryan (Junior), Matthew Bryan (Beginner), Aayla Wheatley (Junior) and Gracey Marx (Beginner)
Elk Point – Keeley Steinbrecher (Beginner), Jordan Swanson (Junior), Grayson Jacobs (Junior), Kade Frank (Beginner) and Sofia Hanson (Beginner)
Hudson – Levi Gillespie (Junior) and Madeline Gillespie (Beginner)
Dakota Dunes – Ashley Phillips (Junior)
