Union County 4-H Horse Show held outside of Elk Point

Sofia Hanson Sofia Hanson of Elk Point was the Beginning Reserve Champion Horse Showman at the Union County 4-H Horse Show June 26.

Luke Schmitz Luke Schmitz of Jefferson was the Junior Reserve Champion Horse Showman at the Union County 4-H Horse Show June 26.

Gracey Marx Gracey Marx of Jefferson was the Beginning Grand Champion Horse Showman at the Union County 4-H Horse Show June 26.