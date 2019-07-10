County continues budget discussions

After a full agenda, the Union County Board of County Commissioners continued budget discussions, line-by-line, July 2.

Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health Services representative Tom Stanage presented information to the board about services they provide to Union County, stating in the last calendar year, they saw 236 Union County residents. They were asking for a three percent increase, bringing the funds to $12,952.53. The commissioners approved the increase and set the budget for $12,953.

The commissioners continued discussions on the Human Resources position and what they should budget for 2020 and what department budget it was going to be listed under. If it’s listed under the commissioners’ budget, they wondered if a separate line could be created so the public knows why their budget increased.

