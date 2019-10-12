Friends Feast set

The regular monthly Friends Feast will be Monday, Oct. 14 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Elk Point.

Union County Electric Cooperative will serve the meal from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Carryouts are available after 6:30 p.m. The menu will be chili and cinnamon roll.

Friends Feast provides a venue for area residents to visit with and get to know their fellow residents or dine with old friends. There is no charge for the meal and no offering is taken. Area groups and organizations provide and serve the meals.

Groups are welcome to become monthly hosts. The duties can be shared with another group.

Friends Feast is also accepting donations for incidental items such as plates and utensils. Donations in any amount can be sent to Friends Feast, PO Box 404, Elk Point, SD 57025.

Anyone wanting more information should call Immanuel at 605-761-1000.