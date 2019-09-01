Dailey honored by GF&P

Paul Dailey, Jefferson, has been awarded the 2018 Youth Hunter Recruitment Award by the Wildlife Division of South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks (GF&P). The award honors individuals who promote youth in the outdoors.

Dailey has provided hunting opportunities for many years on his property along the Missouri River in Union County. He raises crops and livestock on the farm. The combination of riverfront property, trees, grassland and irrigated cropland proves to be the recipe to sustain wildlife populations. Turkey and deer seem to be the most abundant, along with predators such as coyote and a few bobcat being witnessed.