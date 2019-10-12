Larsen, Tielke plead for more time

Two properties that were declared public nuisances in 2017 and 2018 came before the Union County Board of County Commissioners once again, this time for a resolution. Property owners Donald Larsen (30198 471st Ave., Beresford “Hopp’s Corner”) and Duane Tielke (31998 473rd Ave., Elk Point) were present for the reading of the resolutions and were given a chance to address the commissioners.

B efore that, Scott Wagner, a neighbor of Tielke’s was present for public input.

“My dad, Lyle Wagner, and I sold that acreage to him about 20 years ago,” Wagner began. “The cars, the washing machines, the bicycles, the tires, the mess has expanded and it’s gotten worse. Without having a surveyor down there, I do know that he has crept out into our road and once in awhile there’s things on the road blocking my transportation.”

Wagner, knowing that the property had been declared a nuisance, asked the commissioners where they were at in their process and how long it would be before the mess was cleaned. Commission Chairman Milton Ustad stated it would be at least another 30 days before anything could happen, according to the resolution they planned to pass later in the meeting.

Union County State’s Attorney Jerry Miller read both resolutions to the commissioners, citing UCC-2003-02 public nuisances.

Tielke was notified by registered mail with a return receipt needed Nov. 1, 2017. Tielke said that he has been hauling and cleaning up the property and knows that he hasn’t met the county’s deadlines.

“I have been hauling stuff out of there continuously,” Tielke said. “I’m just now getting into where I had my piles of appliances and I’m hauling that out now, too. I know I have a lot out there. And I know I’m not hauling as fast as anybody would want me to be, but I am trying and I am working on getting rid of the stuff.

“I know there’s a lot out there,” Tielke said. “Is there any way... if I put a fence up? Does that justify keeping any of that?”

Miller said no, the county is operating under a nuisance ordinance and it all either has to go or be stored in a building.

Commissioner Rich Headid asked Tielke if he was still adding materials to his property. Tielke denied that, saying he was only moving stuff from one spot to another and then later said that he still picks up items from time to time because people will contact him.

“I would really request that I could have more time, but if that’s what it is, then I guess that’s what I have to deal with,” Tielke said.

Tielke said he quit his job in June 2018 and has been hauling stuff out ever since. He recalled being given an extra eight months to clear the property and ran into problems with messy yard and that he had already faced charges.

