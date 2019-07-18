Giving back to the community

In an effort to do something more for the community, some women from Elk Point decided to establish a Pink Ladies organization.

“I think it was, us, the group of people that are on the board, we all have been involved in other things in the community and wanted to get other things started,” Ashely Herrity said. “When this came about, we were like, ‘This is the perfect opportunity for us to do something for the community, give back and get to play darts,’ which we all love.”

Rebecca Irwin and Ashley Herrity, along with some others, talked to other Pink Lady groups while at the South Dakota State Dart Tournament in February and were given contact information for a guy out of Yankton.

April 2, the Elk Point Pink Ladies was officially established. The board is made up of seven women – Irwin (president), Herrity (vice president), Jenna Flannery and Jamie Staum (treasurers), Becky Bennett (secretary), Lynn Klunder (social media, advertising) and Cara Kosinski (fundraising). There about 40 members so far. Each member brings something to the table.

