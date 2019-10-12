We have entered the fall season. I read an article describing it as “ a time for transformation both personal and environmental, a season drenched in tradition and a perfect time to reflect and embrace change.”

For many it is a return to schedules and structure. Each fall we restart our weekly Wednesday and Thursday story time for preschoolers from 10:30-11:15 a.m. This time is filled with a variety of early literacy activities geared for preschool aged children.

We have started a self-paced reading program called “1,000 Books before Kindergarten”. The goal of this program is to provide a simple, innovative yet fun approach to establishing strong early literacy skills. The objectives are to promote reading to newborns, infants and toddlers and to encourage parent and child bonding through reading. Contact the library for more information.

