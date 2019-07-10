As part of a school project through Dakota Valley Middle School Genius Hour, Peyton Carlson chose to make fleece “tie blankets” to donate to children and teens in the hospital. She chose children at Avera hospital in Sioux Falls and delivered the blankets June 13. She made nine blankets with the help of donations she received from family, teachers and friends. As a result of this service project, she has made it a goal to make blankets for children and teens at Avera each year. Lora Meyers, her teacher at Dakota Valley, encouraged Carlson to pursue this passion project as a way to support others.