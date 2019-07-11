Fifteen years of music for the fans

The 15th Annual Heritage Music Fest will be held Saturday, July 20. Music begins at 11 a.m. on the Elk Point-Jefferson Middle School gym stage and runs to 9 p.m. Proceeds benefit Elk Point Masonic Lodge #3 high school scholarship program and the Youth SDCHIP program.

Fans will enjoy a variety of country, gospel and classic rock and roll. Artists from around the area will perform, including two Elk Point-Jefferson students – Eric Thompkins and Ben Hanson. (Watch for a story next week.) Chad Bruneau will perform the National Anthem.