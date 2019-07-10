Summer Programs at Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve

Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve is located off Interstate 29 Exit 4, one mile west and ½ mile south. Follow the brown nature area signs from the interstate. To pre-register for any of the following programs, call 605-232-0873.

Animal Appetizers

• Monday, July 8, 6pm •

Food has always been an attention-getter. Why not use it to learn about nature? Bring the family and create some fun snacks while learning about the outdoors. This event is limited to 30 people.

Outrageous Outdoors

• July 12, 10am •

Join us for a day of fun outdoor activities learning about the outdoors and the environment and animals who call it home. This will be prefect for children from five- to 10-years-old and will teach them about how we are all connected with the nature around us.