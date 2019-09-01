The Littles on display at NSC Library

Local artist Amy Thompson is back at the North Sioux City Library.

Her exhibit, The Littles, showcases her playfulness with alcohol ink, acrylic and watercolor. The exhibit will remain on display through the end of August.

Thompson is an abstract artist who works with many mediums. Most recently, she has begun experimental pieces in resin, ink and cold wax with oils. Her current work in oils has been a welcome return to her painting roots. The pieces she is now creating have been her most challenging, yet most enjoyable to create and exhibit.

A working area artist for over 10 years, Thompson has been published and exhibited locally and nationally. While she mainly works out of her garage, she recently opened her own Gallery and Studio in Sioux City. Her work can also be viewed at www.prairiefire-studio.com, on Facebook at Amy Thompson’s Art: Prairie Fire Gallery and on Instagram @prairiefirestudio.

Thompson will be hosting an Art Reception at the library, 601 River Drive, Thursday, Aug. 29, 5-7:30 p.m. In addition to her paintings, her unique crosses and beautiful resin paperweights and gems will be available for purchase.