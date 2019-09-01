Niles awarded Eagle Scout

Jordan Niles, a senior at Elk Point-Jefferson High School, is Troop 87’s newest Eagle Scout. He had his Board of Review Aug. 14 in Yankton.
See full story in this week’s Leader-Courier.
Posted: Friday, August 30, 2019 1:00 pm
Jordan Niles, a senior at Elk Point-Jefferson High School, is Troop 87’s newest Eagle Scout. He had his Board of Review Aug. 14 in Yankton.
See full story in this week’s Leader-Courier.
Posted in Community on Friday, August 30, 2019 1:00 pm.
© Copyright 2019, leadercourier-times.com, Elk Point, SD. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.